NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Harley-Davidson, Armored Up Motorcycle Ministries, and Iron Horse Motorcycle Lawyers are hosting the Blessing of the Bikes this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The annual event “brings the motorcycle riding community together… [to] improve outreach and community relations across the Lowcountry.”

Riders can enjoy food, music, prizes, and more.

The event is being held at the Lowcountry Harley-Davidson store in North Charleston.