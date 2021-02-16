Harris Teeter, City of Charleston hosting COVID-19 clinic at Gaillard Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter and the City of Charleston on Wednesday will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

Harris Teeter pharmacists will be vaccinating eligible individuals with appointments.

Those eligible include “healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and seniors aged 65 and older.”

Appointments can be scheduled at this link.

Patients should bring a driver’s license or government issued ID as well as a health insurance card (if they have one).

Originally, organizers hoped to have a three-day vaccination clinic. However, weather delays have postponed vaccine shipments, and the event has been reduced to one day only.

As additional vaccines become available, Harris Teeter will consider hosting additional clinics.