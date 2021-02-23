Harris Teeter, City of Charleston, to host additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gaillard Center

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Wednesday in partnership with the City of Charleston and the Charleston Gaillard Center.

A similar event was previously cancelled as a result of vaccine delays due to severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Harris Teeter says that this time, the vaccines are in hand.

Appointments are required and can be made at this link.

Those eligible include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people over the age of 65.

Patients should bring a driver’s license or government ID as well as an insurance card.

Parking is available in the Gaillard Garage and will be validated for two hours.

This clinic is for first doses. Clinics for second doses will be held March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and March 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES