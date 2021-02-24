Harris Teeter, Charleston Co. vaccination clinic continues for participants in Phase 1A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter pharmacists will continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for those eligible in Phase 1A.

The City of Charleston and the Gaillard Center teamed up with Harris Teeter to host this vaccination clinic in the Lowcountry.

With the winter weather causing shipping delays and cancellations in previous weeks, they will resume administering vaccines Wednesday and Thursday.

The vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-tern care facilities and seniors 65 years-old and older.

The clinic will run on an appointment schedule in which you will also have to bring proper dentification to show you qualify.

The clinic will be held at the Gaillard Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Second dose appointments are available on March 18th and 19th for participants who complete their first round.

“Harris Teeter’s trusted pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” said Danna Robinson with Harris Teeter.

Parking will be available for participants at the Gaillard Garage on Alexander St. After receiving the vaccine, you will get a two hour parking pass.

For more information regarding the clinic or scheduling an appointment, you can visit the CovidCare section on the Harris Teeter website.