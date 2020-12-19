Harry Griffin announces plans to run again for Charleston City Council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin on Friday took to Facebook to announce plans to run again in 2021.

The announcement came after weeks of controversy, following Griffin’s apparent connection to far right groups.

Griffin previously said that he did not intend to run again; after calls for his resignation, Griffin seemed to flip.

In the post, Griffin acknowledged his missteps, saying “I’m not perfect, I know I can do better.”

He went on to say “I care about West Ashley. Not only do I want to fight against a tax increase, but I want WEST ASHLEY TO BE RELEVEANT!!!!”

“For those reasons,” Griffin said, “I WILL NOT RESIGN!!!! Instead, I PLAN TO RUN AGAIN!!!!”

Griffin closed out with the hashtag #Griffin2021 and asked his followers to let him know if they would support him.

Griffin posted the message to both his personal Facebook and his business account.