Harry Griffin, Charleston City Councilman, not running for re-election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin announced over the weekend that he will not be running for re-election this year.

He made the announcement with a Facebook video post.

Griffin says he wants to give “District 10” enough time to find his replacement. With the filing period starting next year, he wants to help candidates be successful.

Griffin laid out why he will not run for another term.

“The way that I see our city being run, I am not gonna be remembered in history with this regime,” said Griffin.

He also spoke about his father’s run for county council and not wanting to make it a Griffin “voting bloc.”

Griffin was first elected to city council three years ago.