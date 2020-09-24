Hate Crime Bill moves forward for South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the last 3 states in the nation to not have their own Hate Crime Bill. But legislators said they are now another step closer to having South Carolina out of that list.

Representative Wendell Gilliard said that this bill has been in the works for the past five years, after he made a promise. He said he is going to continue working on it until it sees itself through into law.

That promise, made after the tragedy that took the lives of 9 parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church. Five years later, hate crime attacks are still a concern for many.

You know, we’re one in the top 10 states where hate groups are on the rise. Well if you have hate groups on the rise—that should tell anybody that hates crimes is gonna happen. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, District 111

While there is a federal law against hate crimes, Gilliard said they are too broad, and having a state law will aid with more than just specifying inclusions.

While there is a Federal hate crime law, having a state law would expedite such cases.

Although this past session’s bill was stalled by COVID-19, with the language approved on Wednesday, the bill is hoped to make it to the floor for next session.

Now it goes back to the main committee, okay, it goes back to the justice reform committee. That’s when the chairman will look up and say, okay since you guys agreed to the language we’ll go ahead and sign this off. Come January, it’s almost like a package now. Okay, so when it comes to the floor—it’s a 90 to 99.9% all of us are going to agree. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, District 111

If the bill does pass into law next session it will also allow the state to keep a closer watch on the amount of hate crimes committed and allow the state to create such statistics.