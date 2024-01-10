JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Haut Gap Middle School will have an eLearning day on Wednesday due to power issues at the school.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) implemented a two-hour delay for its schools following severe weather and high winds that swept across the Lowcountry on Tuesday.

The district said in a message Wednesday morning that the middle school was still without power as of 7:00 a.m., and therefore made the decision to move to a remote learning day.

“We are grateful for our school team and families who are nimble in the face of the storm and its aftermath,” the district said.

All extracurricular activities scheduled before and after school on Wednesday are canceled.