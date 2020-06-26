Hazel Parker Playground temporarily closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Live Now
Via City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the city of Charleston Recreation Department announced that one employee at the Hazel Parker Playground has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the facility will be closed through the weekend for a deep cleaning.

The employee has not been on site since last Friday, and is self-quarantining. The city is working to identify close contacts and determine if any additional staff members require testing.

The playground is expected to reopen on Monday June 29.

