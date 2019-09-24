Health officials to host vaccine clinic following Mumps outbreak at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Health officials will host a Mumps, Measles and Rubella vaccine clinic this week after a Mumps outbreak on the College of Charleston campus.

The clinic, hosted by the College of Charleston, MUSC and DHEC, will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.in the Stern Student Center.

The clinic is for those who have not been vaccinated or only received one dose of the MMR vaccine.

“The main symptom is a large swelling of the corner of the jaw, accompanied usually by some fever and fatigue, particularly among people who have had the Mumps vaccine,” said Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at MUSC.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and DHEC do not recommend a third dose of MMR vaccine for those who have documentation that they have been previously vaccinated or born before 1957.