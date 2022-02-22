LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County man says nearly $75,000 worth of property was stolen from his truck yard just after midnight on Sunday.

Tracy Baker, the owner of BTS Trucking off Highway 78 in Ladson, says a skid steer and a trailer were taken.

“The skid steer was a Kubota 95 rubber track skid steer and a 16-foot trailer,” said Baker. A photo of the skid steer (left) and trailer (right) are below.

Baker was out of town at the time, but the incident was caught on his ring camera system.

Before the theft, Baker says the suspect went into the shop and made contact with Baker’s mechanic. The mechanic reported that the suspect was wearing a ski mask to cover his face and asked for jumper cables for his pickup truck.

“My mechanic told him ‘yes’ and by the time he got the jumper cables and his pickup truck, he came around and couldn’t find the guy,” explained Baker.

After the shop was empty for the night, a white pickup truck pulled into the yard and stole the trailer and skid steer all within a ten-minute period.

“I think they already knew what was going on here because usually, the dump trucks have the trailer blocked in but for this particular time it wasn’t. So they were able to just pull in, grab the trailer and the skid steer and just go,” said Baker.

Baker believes another vehicle was involved and parked in a neighborhood across the street while the driver of the pick-up truck conducted the theft. The two vehicles arrived and left at similar times.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is currently investigating the theft. A representative from CCSO says this incident is similar to others that have happened around the Lowcountry so far this year.

A statement from CCSO is below.

A Kubota skid steer and trailer were stolen from the business, BTS Trucking. The deputies gathered surveillance footage and other evidence. The case will be referred to our detectives for follow-up. Detectives are aware of thefts of similar equipment from surrounding areas. They also have been in touch with other agencies to determine any connection between the cases. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Without the skid steer, Baker says his business is idling while he waits to see what will happen next.

“That’s the only machine that I had like that. It cleans out the bed of my trucks and stuff so now I’m just kinda sitting idle waiting to see whether we’re gonna locate it or see if the insurance is gonna pay so we can purchase another one or what we’re gonna do,” said Baker.

He hopes the suspect(s) will be caught so he can continue his business as normal.

“I’d like to have my machine back and them caught and put in jail,” said Baker. “If anyone else has a Kubota machine, pay attention to whats going on.”