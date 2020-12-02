Heavy police presence after body found on Spruill Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is on scene at Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday investigating a body found in the area.

Caution tape is being used to establish a perimeter, according to News 2 crews on the scene.

We are working to learn more and will provide updates as more details become available. Information is limited as the investigation is still in the early stages.

This story is breaking and will be updated.