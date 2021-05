MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on scene of a Thursday evening incident on Labor Camp Road near Hungryneck Boulevard and Highway 17.

According to MPPD, officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 1700 block of Labor Camp Road around 4:36 p.m. and found a deceased person.

Detectives are investigating the death. No additional information is available at this time.





Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.