Heavy rainfall leads to sewage spill on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Between 5,500 and 6,500 gallons of wastewater spilled into the James Island Creek on Monday.

According to city officials, heavy rainfall over the last week led to a sewage overflow from a manhole on James Island.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has been notified.

Officials say that they have a plan in place to safely relocate the wastewater to the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In the meantime, DHEC is asking residents in the area to “limit their exposure to water over the next week.”