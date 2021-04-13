Hendrick Automotive donates $35K to Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hendrick Automotive Group on Tuesday donated $35,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank as part of the company’s social responsibility program.

Hendrick Lexus Charleston general manager Steve Strickland said that the organization is “committed to serving [its] neighbors in need.”

Additionally, members of Hendrick Automotive Group will volunteer with Lowcountry Food Bank, packing hundreds of boxes of food which will be distributed within the community. Volunteers will also help out with an upcoming mobile distribution.

Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO, said that “the increased need for healthy food during the pandemic is still an issue in 2021.” He said that Hendrick Automotive Group’s “generosity speaks to their ability to step in and take action during this challenging time.”