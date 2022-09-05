CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Charleston where he will make an announcement with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) on Tuesday.

According to a news release, McMaster, Lt. Governor Evette, and NFIB will make a special announcement at Wulbern-Koval Co. in Charleston on September 6.

The National Federation of Independent Business is an association that works to advance the interests of small businesses, according to the NFIB.

The announcement event will take place at 11 a.m.

McMaster will hold a news conference following the event.