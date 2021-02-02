Hey Lowcountry, you can get Girl Scout cookies delivered to your door!

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you know that you can order Girl Scout Cookies to be delivered right to your home or office?

Beginning this week, you can order your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors from the comfort of your home or just in time for your next snack break while at work.

While the country is still dealing with the pandemic and associated health concerns, the Girl Scouts worked with food delivery app, GrubHub, to bring the cookies to your door.

“Challenging times call for innovative solutions,” said Donna Lee, communications director for Girl Scouts of Eastern SC. “Just type in Girl Scout cookies … It is that easy.”

Lee said the Girl Scout Cookie delivery service is a new partnership that was offered to Girl Scout councils nationwide this year, and it’s now available here in the Lowcountry.

Don’t worry, though. If you’re not using GrubHub, you can still find Girl Scouts at booths in select areas, mostly on weekends, now through March 14th.

Click here to view the menu for cookie delivery in North Charleston.

According to Lee, as of Tuesday, Girl Scout cookies are not actively showing up in the app for the Charleston, SC area – but GrubHub is working to fix the issue. Keep checking.