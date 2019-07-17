Hibben Hospitality Shelter will be open July 20th as ‘Cooling Shelter’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials stated that Hibben UMC will open its doors this Saturday, July 20th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This will be the third Saturday of the month, according to the news release. Bus pick up and return is provided. Note changes and additions to pick up schedule.

Guests will be provided an opportunity to enjoy a free meal, shower, haircut, and a snack bag to go. The release stated the showers are available with all towels, soap, and shampoo furnished. Officials added that a limited quantity of clothing and footwear is available.

The press release added that this is not an overnight stay.

Any guests arriving early must wait outside until the hospitality crew gives them approval to enter at approximately 10:45 am. Note that bags are examined and prohibited items removed.

HHS Bus Pickup Schedule – Revised

10:00 am – Leave Hibben UMC, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Peasant, SC.

10:10 am – East Bay Street at Huger Street (across from Taco Boy).

10:20 am* – Main Library on Calhoun Street.

10:30 am* – Marion Square on King Street.

10:40 am* – 529 Meeting Street at “For All of Us” Center

10:50 am* – ECCO on Six Mile Road.

11:00 am* – Back at Hibben UMC.