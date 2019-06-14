Hibben UMC to open ‘hospitality shelter’ Saturday for those in need

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry church is giving back to those in need this weekend.

The Hibben Hospitality Shelter, which is located on Coleman Boulevard, will open its doors during the day on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Guests will be provided an opportunity to enjoy a free meal, shower, haircut and a snack bag to-go. Towels, washcloths, soap, shampoo, and toiletries are furnished. A limited quantity of clothing and footwear will be available.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in downtown Charleston starting at 10:10 a.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, and the “For All of Us” Center at 529 Meeting/Walnut St. before making stops in Mount Pleasant.

Guests will be returned after the hospitality event.