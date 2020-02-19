Hibben UMC to open warming shelter Thursday/Friday in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry warming shelter will open on Thursday to offer a reprieve from freezing temperatures.

Storm Team 2 says rain will bring with it extremely cold temperatures on Thursday with gusty northeast winds. A few of us could see a wet snowflake or two mix in Thursday evening, but widespread snow will not occur in the Lowcountry.

Hibben United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant will open its warming shelter at 690 Coleman Blvd., on Thursday, February 20th and again on Friday, February 21st. It will open at 7:00 p.m. each day close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in downtown Charleston starting at 7:00 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, and the “Navigation” Center at 529 Meeting Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8:00 p.m.

The bus will make as many trips as necessary to pick up all guests waiting at these listed locations. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning.

For safety, all bags will be searched prior to allowing a guest to enter the facility.

Guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.