High levels of bacteria reported in some local rivers, creeks but clear to swim at area beaches

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Waterkeeper has released its weekly water quality report, which shows some areas of the Lowcountry with high bacteria levels.

According to the report, you may want to avoid swimming or other water-based recreation in local rivers and creeks. Researchers say the recent heavy rain is to blame for the poor quality.

Areas of concern include the Ashley River, Wappoo Cut, James Island Creek, or in Charleston Harbor near the Yorktown.

There are better results in Mount Pleasant with clearing in Shem Creek and Hobcaw Creek; however, swimming is not recommended in upper Shem Creek.

Data for both Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms looks clear for swimming this weekend.

The water is clear for Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms. Charleston Waterkeeper’s data shows clear results for both beaches, and you’ll be good to go on Folly Beach, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island.