CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders are warning drivers about the potential for tidal flooding that could impact Downtown Saturday and Sunday night.

City leaders said high tide at 10:22 p.m. Saturday is predicted to reach 7.4”.

High tide at 11:04 p.m. is forecasted to reach 8.2″.

“Tides at this level can cause moderate to severe flooding. Wind and rain will also contribute to the potential for flooding.,” officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and plan accordingly. Do not drive on flood roadways nor travel around police barricades.

Storm Team 2 will bring you the latest on weather conditions.