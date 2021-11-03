High tides expected to bring major flooding to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is encouraging residents to be prepared for major flooding as high tides are expected.

The National Weather Service Charleston says that tides of over eight feet are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Evening tides are projected to bring “minor to moderate” flooding as well.

In consultation with the National Weather Service, the City of Charleston Emergency Management Division is “mobilizing personnel and equipment, preparing to manage road closures and re-openings, checking flood mitigation devices, erecting mobile signage as a reminder to motorists to avoid flooded roadways, and preparing for any necessary post-event cleanup.”

Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said that such high tides make it “critically important for motorists to use extreme caution when traveling in areas of known flooding.”

Road closures can be monitored at this link.