High winds cause scattered power outages across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a Gale Warning for coastal areas, including Charleston County.

Winds could reach between 20 and 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots.

Scattered power outages are impacting people around the Lowcountry. In Colleton County, around 730 people were without power as of 9:30 p.m.

In Charleston County, around 830 people were without power as of 9:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.

Additionally, downed electrical wires have shut down part of Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, and the Ben Sawyer Bridge is closed in both directions.

Paul Fischer with Dominion Energy explained that high winds can be especially damaging when combined with heavy rains, as ground saturation can make trees more susceptible to falling.

Fischer says that crews are aware of the situation and are monitoring conditions across their service area.

He reminds customers never to approach a downed power line; instead, contact Dominion Energy or call 911.

