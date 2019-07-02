High Wire Distilling Co. announces expansion, will create 45 new jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – High Wire Distilling Co., which produces handcrafted small batch spirits with an agricultural focus, announced on Monday plans to expand its operations in Charleston County.

“Time and time again, South Carolina has shown it is one of the best places in the world to do business,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This expansion announcement by High Wire Distilling Co. is further proof of our pro-business environment, and we’re excited to see what this locally-grown company has in store for the future.”

High Wire Distilling Co. is dedicated to producing high-quality spirits such as gin, whiskey, amaro and small batch fruit brandies using a culinary approach.

According to a news release from Gov. McMaster’s office, High Wire Distilling Co.’s new facility will allow the company to expand production capacity and grow its whiskey program. It will also include a larger tasting room that will educate visitors about spirits, local agriculture and the distilling process.

“We are thrilled to announce that High Wire Distilling Co. will be moving to a new downtown home in early 2020, just around the corner from our current distillery and tasting room,” said High Wire Distilling Co. Founder Ann Marshall. “The city of Charleston has been an incredibly supportive and vibrant catalyst for the growth of our company, and we look forward to being an integral part of this community for many years to come.”

The $3 million investment will create 45 jobs. Those looking to join the High Wire Distilling Co. team can visit http://highwiredistilling.squarespace.com/jobs

“High Wire Distilling Co.’s welcomed expansion will offer a greater space to showcase their award-winning products. The local craft spirits industry continues to burgeon and we commend High Wire Distilling Co. for choosing Charleston County to grow their business.” – Charleston County Council Chair Elliott Summey

High Wire Distilling Co. is committed to using locally-sourced products and partners with area farms. The company uses approximately 80% of Certified South Carolina Grown grain and fruit in its spirits, including locally-renowned Jimmy Red corn.