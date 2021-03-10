Highway 41 expansion project hits another ‘road block’ at Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The road to expand Highway 41 and solve traffic congestion issues just got a little longer.

This project has faced push-back after every revision for the last 3 years. Charleston County leaders say the public outcry they’ve received for this effort has broken a record.

“Man did we receive some comments. To get 3,000 comments — 1,600 of them coming through the website, over 70 people leaving voicemails on our hotline,” says Richard Turner, Director of Public Works.

Charleston County presented new revisions to the project to Charleston County Council last week and received mixed feedback from the community. One group in particular, members of the Phillips Community, said they finally felt their concerns had been heard.

At the same time, the changes to the plan meant taking the planned road expansions for the Phillips Community and routing them through the Park West/Dunes West Community.

Becki Bowman, a 20 year resident of Dunes West, says she has serious concerns with the amount of traffic that will be flowing through her subdivision.

“Safety is a really big issue for me and the kids that I see ride their bikes to the pool, and Publix and families on their golf carts at night. That’s what a planned community is all about,” says Bowman.

Another neighboring group, the 7 Mile Community, says this plan does not ease their concerns in the same way of the Phillips Community.

Revised plan as of 3/9/21

County leaders took the same presentation to Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday; hoping to get some feedback from councilmembers and community members.

“They just don’t see why we’re going to spend 50 million dollars on something I don’t think we need right now,” says Councilmember Kathy Landing.

Landing says she is the only councilmember who utilizes those roads in Dunes West that will be impacted by the widening on a daily basis. She says that she has met with Charleston County leaders and members of the Phillips Community to try and find a solution that helps everyone.

“Rather than a 5-lane straight through, how can we have some sort of compromise?” asks Landing.

The general consensus from Mount Pleasant Town Council is that they are not on board with the plan quite yet. Charleston County Council leaders plan to continue hearing community feedback before their next meeting on March 18th.

There is a chance that County Council will vote on the proposal at their next meeting.