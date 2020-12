MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A temporary lane closure is coming to Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant this Thursday evening.

A pump station and force main improvement project by Mount Pleasant Waterworks will close the northbound turn lane at the intersection of Highway 41 and Dunes West Boulevard from 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. Friday.

A temporary turn lane will be set up.

Drivers are asked to be alert in the area, watch for crews and equipment, and abide by traffic signs.