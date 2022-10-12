CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Historic Charleston Foundation is inviting the community to tour the Aiken-Rhett House Museum free of charge on Saturday.

On October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can take free tours of the house. Free audio tours will be available after 3:00 p.m.

Located on Elizabeth Street in Downtown Charleston, the Aiken-Rhett house was built by John Robinson in 1820. In the 1830s, then-Governor William Aiken and his wife expanded the property.

The house remained in the Aiken family for 142 years before it was sold to the Charleston Museum in 1975.

With much of its original furnishing, the house is one of the best-preserved sites in the country, according to the Historic Charleston Foundation.

On Saturday, guests can take tours and participate in a variety of educational activities and demonstrations, such as:

Indigo dying demonstrations by Kristy Bishop

Storytelling with Tim Lowry

Live music by the Paul Quattlebaum Band

Guided tours of the Enslaved Quarters, Laundry and Kitchen House with Foundation staff

Access to FLIGHT by Mary Edna Fraser

Petting zoo with live baby animals from Crosswind Farm

Colonial lawn games

Lunch provided by Blackout Burger Food Truck

Library reading nook with Charleston County Public Library

Click here for more information.