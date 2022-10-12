CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Historic Charleston Foundation is inviting the community to tour the Aiken-Rhett House Museum free of charge on Saturday.
On October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can take free tours of the house. Free audio tours will be available after 3:00 p.m.
Located on Elizabeth Street in Downtown Charleston, the Aiken-Rhett house was built by John Robinson in 1820. In the 1830s, then-Governor William Aiken and his wife expanded the property.
The house remained in the Aiken family for 142 years before it was sold to the Charleston Museum in 1975.
With much of its original furnishing, the house is one of the best-preserved sites in the country, according to the Historic Charleston Foundation.
On Saturday, guests can take tours and participate in a variety of educational activities and demonstrations, such as:
- Indigo dying demonstrations by Kristy Bishop
- Storytelling with Tim Lowry
- Live music by the Paul Quattlebaum Band
- Guided tours of the Enslaved Quarters, Laundry and Kitchen House with Foundation staff
- Access to FLIGHT by Mary Edna Fraser
- Petting zoo with live baby animals from Crosswind Farm
- Colonial lawn games
- Lunch provided by Blackout Burger Food Truck
- Library reading nook with Charleston County Public Library
