Historic Folly Beach Fishing Pier replacement delayed

Folly Beach, S.C. – WCBD – Construction to replace Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier has been delayed.

The project was originally set to potentially begin at the end of the 2019 year according to Charleston County Parks and Recreation who owns the pier.

Charleston County Parks and Rec are currently in the middle of the state and federal permitting process.

When construction was announced, the owners did not have the correct permits according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District who is one of the permitting agencies involved in the project.

Sean McBride, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District says they are now waiting on concurrence from the National Marine Fisheries Service which will state that no endangered species will be impacted by the construction.

McBride says they anticipate the project to be approved. Once the concurrence comes in Charleston County Parks and Recreation can move forward with the construction process since they have already been approved by the state agencies.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Public Information Coordinator Sarah Reynolds says they are unsure of the timeline for the project.

They are considering leaving the pier open for the summer but a final decision has not yet been made.

The historic fishing pier is 25 years old and after a dive inspection in 2013 was found to have deterioration due to marine boring worms.

Cement was used to kill the worms and strengthen the pilings and structural integrity of the pier.

The pier has been inspected and is assured to be safe for use, but it will continue to deteriorate with further worm damage.

Once construction begins the project can take up to two years. During that time a third of the public parking spaces could be affected. Restaurants and shops will remain open.

$7.5 Million has been set aside by the commission for this project.