Historic Snowden school will soon have a new home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Snowden Community is moving its historic schoolhouse. The community was established in 1886 for formerly enslaved African Americans. The plan is to use the building to show people the education of Snowden residents.

The schoolhouse will move approximately one mile down the road from its current location to where the Snowden Community Center sits. Once there, crews plan to renovate the building and turn it into a Cultural Education Center.

The schoolhouse is one of the last African American schools here in the Charleston County area. People will soon be able to see what the schoolhouse would’ve looked like in modern times.

“Everyone can become familiar with what a school that served a community, an African American community, would look like today… And the possibility of engaging with some of the old school members that are still living today to tell you about what this school meant to them,” said President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission Incorporation, John Wright.

Some of those who attended the school can’t wait to see the transformation.

“We all started out right here and it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing to come back after 80 years to see that the school is still there,” said Caroline Brown, one of the schoolhouse’s graduates.

Tuesday’s historic move begins at 10 a.m.