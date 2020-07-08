Historic White Bridge at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens damaged by fallen tree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Magnolia Plantation and Gardens announced on Facebook that their iconic White Bridge was damaged by a fallen tree on Tuesday evening.

According to the post, the tree came down around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and damaged the majority of the left side ramp. It also caused “major structural cracks in the facia boards on both sides” of the bridge, and suspected “major damage to the framing members underneath.”

The bridge was installed in the 1840’s by Reverend John Grimke Drayton “as an element in a romantic garden that he was creating for his Philadelphia bride.”

While Magnolia Plantation wants to preserve as much of the original bridge as possible, the intricate woodwork could make reconstruction difficult.

The bridge and adjacent trails are closed to the public until repairs are complete.