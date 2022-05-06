CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation, Charleston County, and New South Associates are asking current and former residents to share their stories.

The ‘Tell Your Tales’ event will span three days and focus on gathering information about African American settlement communities in the area.

Guests are invited to tell oral stories, which will be recorded, and bring photos and other historic documents, which will be scanned and digitized.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 19 Baxter Patrick James Island Library 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20 Johns Island Regional Library 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 Johns Island Regional Library 12:15 p.m. 4:30 p.m.



Time slots for oral interviews last one hour and can be booked by contacting Reneé Donnell at rdonnell@newsouthassoc.com or 770-498-4155 ext. 150.