Hockey game to honor fallen CCSO deputy happening Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local first responders on Friday will participate in the Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game.

The game is in memory of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joe Matuskovic who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

Agencies including the Fraternal Order of Police, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston Fire Department will participate. The Charleston Enforcers (first responders/military) will face off against the Charleston Fire Department Hockey Club.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and is being held at the Carolina Ice Palace.

Organizers say the goal of the event “is to raise money for the families of fallen first responders and those in need of assistance.”

A $5 donation is suggested, and children under 18 get in for free.

Money will be donated to the Tri-County FOP Distressed Officers Fund, Carolina Concerns of Police Survivors, and the Charleston Firefighters Local 61.