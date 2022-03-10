CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are coming together this weekend for some friendly competition in honor of a fallen colleague.

The seventh annual Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game is happening Saturday in memory of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty September 8, 2014.

The Charleston Enforcers, a team made up of first responders and military members, will face off against the Charleston Fire Department Hockey Club. Then, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Hockey Club will play the Richland Blue Liners Hockey Club.

After the memorial games, fans can stay for First Responder Appreciation Night at the Stingrays game.

Tickets are $20 for all three games. Click here to purchase.

Funds will go towards helping families of fallen first responders.