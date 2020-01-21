Hold Fast to the Dream concert honors MLK

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First Baptist Church on James Island hosted the Hold Fast to the Dream concert on Monday night, to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The concert, which was free to the public, featured well known choral groups such as Lowcountry Voices.

The music for the event was intentionally selected to evoke a sense of unity and peace- a message inspired by MLK.

Lowcountry Voices Director, Nathan Nelson, said that he was especially honored for his group to participate, as they stand for unity and social justice as well.

All involved hoped that the music would serve as a reminder of what MLK stood for.