JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Tis the season! A beloved tradition returns for the holiday season this week at James Island County Park.

The 34th annual Holiday Festival of Lights features more than two million dazzling lights and plenty of family-friendly activities through the end of the year.

Guests will drive along a three-mile stretch filled with more than 750 light displays throughout the park. And be sure to stop at the midway point to check out the gift shop where you can browse unique gift offerings, crafts, and even toys – plus catch up with Santa Claus every night through Dec. 23.

Enjoy giant greeting cards designed by local students and businesses and hop on the festival train for a fun trip around the village. There will be an old-fashioned carousel and marshmallow roasting pits on site.

Be sure to grab a sweet treat or a cup of hot chocolate at Santa’s Sweet Shoppe.

To ensure a smooth visit at the Holiday Festival of Lights, organizers worked to determine each night that will have light, moderate, and heavy crowd levels. Admission prices will vary on the night, and guests can save money by purchasing their tickets online in advance.

Green (light crowd level) nights will be $15 per vehicle in advance or $20 at the gate.

Yellow (moderate crowd level) nights will be $25 per vehicle in advance or $30 at the gate.

Red (heavy crowd level) nights will be $30 per vehicle in advance or $40 at the gate.

“A calendar denoting each night’s category is available at HolidayFestivalofLights.com. Charleston County Parks highly recommends advance ticket purchase and visiting on a green or yellow night; not only will guests save money these evenings, but traffic and crowds at the event will be lighter,” said CCPRC.

Gold Pass holders receive one free vehicle admission per annual membership period (Gold Pass must be presented at the gate).

The Holiday Festival of Lights is open nightly 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. from Nov. 10 – Dec. 31, 2023.