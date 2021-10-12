Holiday Festival of Lights returning November 12

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) It’s that time of year again! The annual Holiday Festival of Lights will open for its 32nd year on November 12th at James Island County Park.

The 32nd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights will be open through December 31, every day from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests will get to enjoy over 750 light displays on a three-mile driving tour, including the newly rebuilt Cooper River Bridge display.

Guests can also participate in many other activities including train rides, marshmallow roasting, gift shops, and much more.

There will also be a Winter Wonderland where guests can check out the area’s largest sand sculpture, shop for gifts in the festival shops, or take a ride on the festival train.

From November 19 to December 23, families can find Santa in his village waiting to take photos.

The Holiday Festival of Lights will have regular nights where visitors can purchase tickets at regular prices, and peak nights with higher-priced tickets. Visitor can also buy their tickets in advance online.

Visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com for more information.