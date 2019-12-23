Holiday Trash Do’s and Don’ts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As this holiday season starts to wind out, it’s important to take some time to talk about trash. While the festivities are always more fun than the clean up, knowing what trash goes where should help to make the process easier.

If you are planning on giving or receiving any electronics, keep in mind how to properly dispose of the old items. Electronics produce e-waste which can leak toxic chemicals into the environment and cause damage.

Communications and marketing coordinator for the Town of Mt. Pleasant, Jen Jordan, filled me in on what to do with electronics instead.

“What they want to do with the old ones is they want to take it to a convenience center though Charleston County…they can drop it off there and it can be properly recycled.”

If the wrapping paper and ribbons don’t trip you up, the waste management supervisor for the Town of Mt. Pleasant, Maurice Mazyck, shared one other big thing that stays out of the bin.

“Used oil, used frying oil, that’s used when frying turkeys, they need to bring it down to our oil recycling here at Mt. Pleasant.”

Remember to recycle what you can and here is a refresher on what can’t be recycled and belongs in the bin.

Bows

Wrapping paper

Tissue paper

Ribbons

Bubble wrap

Artificial Christmas trees

Garland

Styrofoam

Some good news for those households with a Christmas tree, if residents take their own tree to the Bees Ferry Landfill, they will be given a free bag of compost.

The Town of Mt. Pleasant will be releasing their 2020 Collection Calendar soon so keep your eyes peeled for that so your trash gets where it needs to go in the New Year.