HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Town officials gathered in Hollywood Saturday to introduce newly elected leaders to the public.

In June, Hollywood residents voted in former state representative Chardale Murray as mayor.

The newly elected mayor along with council members Handy Miles Jr., Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer, and Alexander Porter each took their oath and were sworn into office Saturday.

Dr. Chardale Murray

Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer and Alexander Porter

Handy Miles Jr.

Town leaders, residents, council members, and the mayor spoke at the event.

“Hollywood is deserving of a new vision of accountability and transparency,” Dr. Chardale Murray said.

The mayor wants to create reliable water, sewer systems, and infrastructure for residents.