HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Hollywood on Tuesday held a general election for the Town Council.

Eight candidates competed for the three available seats.

According to preliminary results, Herbert Towsend received the most support, with 20.23% of the votes, Annette Sausser came in second with 18.79% of the votes, and Neima Walker came in third with 18.62% of the votes.

Townsend and Sausser are current members and will retain their seats.