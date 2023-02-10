CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to a report.

CCSO said after a second report, the dog was found emaciated inside a wire crate that was filled with feces at the bottom.

“It was evident that the dog had not had access to food, water, or shelter for an extended period of time,” the report stated. “The dog had no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass.”

The dog was removed from the property and transported to the Charleston Animal Society.

The owner was identified as Geneva Bowens (28) after deputies made contact with her grandfather who stated she moved into his secondary residence on Cushing Road in December.

“He stated that Bowens did not live there for very long and moved out but left the dog on the property. He stated that she was coming by from time to time to feed the dog but she did not come every day,” the report read.

Bowens told deputies she adopted the dog in July to act as a service dog for her child. She lived at the Cushing Road residence for only two days before leaving due to the home having a mold issue.

She then reportedly moved to another residence, where she could not have the dog, leaving it at the old residence, and would go by once a week to provide food and water. She stated the last time she saw the dog was a week prior.

Bowen is charged with ill-treatment of animals, according to Charleston County jail records.