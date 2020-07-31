Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square vandalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Jewish Foundation of Charleston announced on Thursday that their Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square was recently vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

According to the Jewish Foundation, they reported the incident to the Charleston Police Department, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Secure Community Network.

The Jewish Community Relations Council is now working with Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Alliance for Full Acceptance “to launch [the] Stamp Out Hate campaign to pass much-needed hate crime legislation in South Carolina.”

In a statement, the Jewish Foundation condemned the action, saying “when our memorials or our places of worship are targeted, it strikes fear into the hearts of all those who hold these spaces sacred….Now more than ever, we as Charlestonians and Americans must empathize with and respect each other’s historic and ongoing traumas.”