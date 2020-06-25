Holy City Linen expected to bring over 250 new jobs to North Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Linen announced on Wednesday plans to expand operations in Charleston county, injecting around $12.4 million into the local economy and creating 254 new jobs.

The Mount Pleasant based laundry service company has been in the Lowcountry since 2016. They cater to restaurants, hotels, resorts, rental properties, nursing homes, and hospitals. Notably, Holy City Linen claims the title of “the only 100% chemical free dry cleaners in South Carolina.”

Following growing demand from the medical and hospitality industries for their eco-friendly services, they have decided to open a second location at 1275 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Holy City Linen Owner, Ann Son, said that the expansion “will allow Holy City Linen to further its mission in providing a hygienically clean product and quality commercial laundry service in an eco-friendly manner.”

The jobs are coming at a critical time, as the operation is “expected to be online by summer 2020.” North Charleston Mayor, Keith Summey, said that the “capital investment and job creation…will greatly benefit [the] community.” He also said that the move “gives [the city] confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for businesses to flourish.”

To find out more about a job, contact careers@holycitylinen.com.