Holy City Magic closes doors indefinitely, cites unfair application of law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Magic recently announced that COVID-19 restrictions have left their hands tied, and unfortunately, they have no trick up their sleeve to escape.

The unique concept bar/magic shop/comedy theater has been around for a little over a year. During that time, they were very successful, with “most of [the] shows either sold out or extremely full.”

In a statement posted to their website, Holy City Magic explicitly explained the reasoning for the closure:

“Let me be clear, we are not closing because of COVID-19, we are closing because of government bureaucracy and the disproportionate way the law is being enforced.”

The statement went on to question why bars, restaurants, and bowling alleys are allowed to open, but the 50-seat theater/bar cannot. Management believes that Holy City Magic was fully capable of enforcing capacity limits, masks, sanitation protocols, and social distancing, but they were not given that opportunity.

Despite the current setback, Holy City Magic is hopeful that this is not the end, saying “once things get back to normal… we will do everything in our power to bring Holy City Magic back to the Lowcountry.”