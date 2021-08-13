Holy City Magic’s grand re-opening sold out, more shows to come

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 15th, 2020, 49 ½ John Street closed their doors for what they thought could be for good. On Friday, 394 days later, their doors are back open and the magic has been brought back to the Holy City.

For Holy City Magic, it was a case of now you see it and now you don’t. As the theater, closed up shop last year after restrictions did not allow the business to reopen, ultimately putting a pin in the dream of many. But now, the theater has reached its second act.

Gogo Cuerva, a Close-up/Internet Magician and the new manager of Holy City Magic, says while he has been lucky enough to find a new audience online—nothing beats a live show.

With the lockdown and everything that’s happened,especially for magicians being restricted to being on camera or just doing it online or just social media, it’s wonderful to be back in place where we deserve to be and that’s on stage here at Holy City Magic Theater. Gogo Cuerva, Close-up and Internet Magician

Gogo Cuerva says he began performing 18 years ago and it started with a love for puzzles. He says when he was young, magic tricks were like a puzzle and he loves the feeling that brings him back to his childhood.

He says conclusively, he wants to invoke people to feel the same when they watch him perform, “I want you to feel like a kid again, I want you to be amazed”.

While the cocktail list has gotten longer, the theater’s main changes in 2021 are that masks are recommended for those unvaccinated and the venue has a more rigorous cleaning schedule.

While this weekend’s shows are sold out, you can find out about next weekend’s shows, here.