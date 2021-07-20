Holy Smokes BBQ Festival announces lineup

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ, VOLUME 1 – RODNEY SCOTT in episode 3 of CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ.
Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy Smokes BBQ Festival has announced the lineup for the November 13 event.

The festival brings pit-masters from across the United States to the Lowcountry to raise money for Hogs for the Cause, an organization that raises awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer.

The following pit masters will participate:

South Carolina:

  • Home Team BBQ
  • Swig & Swine
  • Rodney Scott’s BBQ
  • Lewis Barbecue
  • Bessinger’s Barbecue
  • Holy City Hogs

Virginia:

  • Mama Jean’s Barbecue

North Carolina:

  • Sam Jones BBQ
  • Buxton Hall

Tennessee:

  • Martin’s Bar-B-Que
  • Peg Leg Porker

Louisiana:

  • Blue Oak BBQ

Texas:

  • Truth BBQ
  • Leroy and Lewis BBQ
  • Feges BBQ

Alabama:

  • Big Bob Gibson BBQ

Georgia:

  • Southern Soul
  • Fox Bros BBQ

Connecticut:

  • Hoo Doo Brown

California:

  • Horn Barbecue

New York:

  • Hometown BBQ

Tickets go on sale at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!