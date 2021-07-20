Holy Smokes BBQ Festival announces lineup

CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ, VOLUME 1 – RODNEY SCOTT in episode 3 of CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy Smokes BBQ Festival has announced the lineup for the November 13 event.

The festival brings pit-masters from across the United States to the Lowcountry to raise money for Hogs for the Cause, an organization that raises awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer.

The following pit masters will participate:

South Carolina:

Home Team BBQ

Swig & Swine

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Lewis Barbecue

Bessinger’s Barbecue

Holy City Hogs

Virginia:

Mama Jean’s Barbecue

North Carolina:

Sam Jones BBQ

Buxton Hall

Tennessee:

Martin’s Bar-B-Que

Peg Leg Porker

Louisiana:

Blue Oak BBQ

Texas:

Truth BBQ

Leroy and Lewis BBQ

Feges BBQ

Alabama:

Big Bob Gibson BBQ

Georgia:

Southern Soul

Fox Bros BBQ

Connecticut:

Hoo Doo Brown

California:

Horn Barbecue

New York:

Hometown BBQ

Tickets go on sale at the end of August.