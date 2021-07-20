Holy Smokes BBQ Festival announces lineup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy Smokes BBQ Festival has announced the lineup for the November 13 event.
The festival brings pit-masters from across the United States to the Lowcountry to raise money for Hogs for the Cause, an organization that raises awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer.
The following pit masters will participate:
South Carolina:
- Home Team BBQ
- Swig & Swine
- Rodney Scott’s BBQ
- Lewis Barbecue
- Bessinger’s Barbecue
- Holy City Hogs
Virginia:
- Mama Jean’s Barbecue
North Carolina:
- Sam Jones BBQ
- Buxton Hall
Tennessee:
- Martin’s Bar-B-Que
- Peg Leg Porker
Louisiana:
- Blue Oak BBQ
Texas:
- Truth BBQ
- Leroy and Lewis BBQ
- Feges BBQ
Alabama:
- Big Bob Gibson BBQ
Georgia:
- Southern Soul
- Fox Bros BBQ
Connecticut:
- Hoo Doo Brown
California:
- Horn Barbecue
New York:
- Hometown BBQ
Tickets go on sale at the end of August.