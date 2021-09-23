Home Depot expanding operations across SC, including in North Charleston

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Depot on Thursday announced plans to expand operations across South Carolina, creating nearly 100 new jobs.

The home improvement store plans to increase “distribution capabilities to meet growing demand and bring faster deliver to the region.”

Home Depot’s Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Stephanie Smith, said that “South Carolina is a key hub for the Home Depot’s supply chain and… delivery strategy.” She said that the expansion will “create a more seamless experience for pro and DIY customers, with faster and more reliable deliveries to their homes or to the job site.”

Charleston County Council Chairman, Teddie Pryor, said that the move “is another signal to the business community that our region is positioned to move product efficiently and in a cost-effective manner.”

31 new jobs will be coming to the North Charleston distribution center located at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway. New positions are also expected at facilities in Greenville, Jasper, and Lexington Counties.

Job seekers can apply at this link or by texting JOBS to 52270.