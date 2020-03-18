Home Team BBQ plans to lay off 400 employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Team BBQ has decided to close their doors until further notice, citing the public health crisis as the reason for the closure.

According to an emotional Instagram post from the owner, the company will be laying off around 400 people on Wednesday.

Management is working to balance benefits for employees with the necessary savings to remain in business after the Coronavirus pandemic. They hope to rehire all of the employees once they are able to reopen.

Home Team has locations in Charleston, Columbia, and Colorado.