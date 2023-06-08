CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) and first responders from the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) conducted an honor flight Thursday for two fallen South Carolina heroes.

Former Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who passed away May 19 following a years-long battle with a rare bone cancer, was honored during the flight.

Irmo Firefighter James Muller was killed in the line of duty on May 26 while he was responding to an apartment fire.

Via SCNG Via SCNG

The honor flight was conducted during a multi-day emergency response training event happening in Charleston.

Representatives from the Charleston Police Department and Irmo Fire Department were present for the ceremony.