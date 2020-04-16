Honoring the ‘unsung heroes’ in the fight against COVID-19: MUSC’s environmental staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Honoring the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 350 environmental services team members at the Medical University of South Carolina play a critical role in safe hospital operations.

These staff members keep patients, clinical staff, and operations staff protected from the spread of COVID-19 around the clock.

Steve Komoromi, director of training and education for the Environmental Services Department at MUSC, said these men and women work day and night to clean and sanitize the COVID-19 isolation rooms and operating rooms – including those with positive coronavirus cases.

They also work to collect soiled masks and disinfect soiled face shields and eye protection so they can be reused with such limited resources.

“They are literally our first and last defense against the beast we are fighting,” said Komoromi. “They are the unsung heroes.”

Leaders say the daily sacrifices they make to confirm patients and staff are kept safe is the “ultimate importance in the medical arena.”

We join MUSC in recognizing these individuals of Crothall Healthcare who are working so hard to keep us safe and healthy – thank you.